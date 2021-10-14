SJVN rated excellent by Dept of Public Enterprises

SHIMLA: Power PSU SJVN Limited has been accorded Excellent rating for its performance under laid down parameters of the Memorandum of Understanding during the year 2019-20 by the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), Ministry of Finance. SJVN has scored 91.53 points to achieve the Excellent rating.

Against the design energy of 8,700 million units, the company has been surpassing the targets year after year. During the year 2019-20 SJVN had earned a net profit of Rs 1,557 crore and had initiated construction of many new projects.

Central PSUs under various Ministries and Departments are rated on their annual performance by the DPE every year. Ratings of 140 PSUs were declared by the Ministry of Finance recently.

SJVN Limited has earned the Excellent rating for its performance in power generation, project implementation and development activities during the year.