SJVN inks Rs 420 crore contract for 210 MW Luhri-1 0 project

SHIMLA: SJVN Limited today signed a Contract Agreement for Electro- Mechanical Works of 210 MW Luhri Hydro Electric Project Stage-1 with Voith Hydro (P) Ltd.

The Contract was signed in the presence of Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN, and Ravinder Kalra, Managing Director, Voith Hydr (P) Ltd by S.K. Sood, General Manager (ECD) of SJVN and Raj Vidyarthi, Vice President of Voith Hydro. On this occasion Geeta Kapur Director (Personnel), S.P. Bansal Director (Civil), Akhileshwar Singh Director (Finance), and Sushil Sharma Director (Electrical), SJVN were also present.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that the Electro Mechanical works amounting to Rs. 420.28 Crores, awarded to Voith Hydro Pvt. Ltd are to be completed in line with the Work Schedule of the Project, which is targeted for commissioning by May 24, 2025.

Sharma further informed that the Civil & Hydro-Mechanical works of this project had already been awarded on 24th November 2020 and construction activities on the same were in full swing.