SJVN inaugurates River Diversion Tunnel of 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro project in Nepal

SHIMLA: A major milestone in the construction of SJVN's 900 MW Arun -3 Hydro power project in Nepal was achieved on Monday when Nand Lal Sharma, opened its River Diversion Arrangement at the project site in Nepal. The 429m long river diversion tunnel of 11m dia has been provided to divert flow of river Arun for commencement of construction of the Project's dam.

Addressing at the project site, Sharma said that completion of this tunnel earmarks the commencement of River Diversion and construction of Main Dam of the Project.

N.L Sharma extended gratitude to Government of India & Government of Nepal for extending their unstinting support amidst COVID-19 pandemic. He also thanked the local representatives, administration and people for their support & cooperation in project execution. Sharma appreciated the commendable efforts of Team SAPDC led by CEO Arun Dhiman in making this milestone possible despite insurmountable challenges such as torrential rainfall in the region and extremely poor geological conditions, faced while constructing the component.

The project activities in various fronts are under advance stages and the Project is scheduled to be commissioned in the Financial Year 2022-23.

The event was also graced by Abhishek Upadhyay, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Nepal, Chairperson, District Coordination Committee, Mayor Khandbari Municipality, Chairperson, Makalu Gaonpalika, Chairperson, Chichila Gaonpalika, Chief District Officer, Sankhuwasabha District, Team SAPDC and local people from project

vicinity.

SAPDC, a wholly owned subsidiary of SJVN is executing 900 MW Arun-3 Hydro Electric Project in Nepal. Mpost