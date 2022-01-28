SJVN gets LoI for 200 MW solar project in Bihar

SHIMLA: The Bihar Renewable Energy Development Agency (BREDA) has issued Letter of Intent (LoI) for procurement of 200 MW of power at a discovered tariff of Rs.3.11 per kWh from Public sector SJVN from the company's grid connected solar power project being implemented in the state of Bihar. LoI has been issued after approval of tariff by Bihar Electricity Regulatory Commission (BERC). SJVN will sign PPA soon in this regard.

Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director informed that SJVN had bagged a grid connect solar power Project in Bihar through Open Competitive Tariff Bidding Process for quoted capacity of 200 MW @ INR 3.11 /Unit on Build Own and Operate (BOO) basis during e-Reverse Auction held in August 2021.

Sharma further informed that the tentative cost of Construction and Development of this Project will be Rs. 1000 Crores. The project is expected to generate 420.48 MU in the 1st year and the project's cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 10512 MU. The Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) shall be signed between Bihar State Power Holding Company (BSPHC) and SJVN for a long-term period of 25 years.