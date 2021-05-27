SJVN funds installation of four oxygen plants in Himachal hospitals

SHIMLA: SJVN is installing four Oxygen Plants in the districts of Shimla (Rampur), Kinnaur, Lahaul Spiti & Hamirpur of Himachal Pradesh at a cost of around Rs 4.5 crore. During a meeting with the state Chief Minister, SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma informed that SJVN had already provided Cold Chain Equipments worth around Rs one crore to state government in support of its efforts to vaccinate the entire population of the state.

SJVN has recently provided 50 semi fowler Beds to IGMC in addition to this financial support of more than Rs 2 crore, extended to procure ventilators, oximeters, other medical equipment, Personal Protection Equipment (PPEs), masks, sanitizers & gloves in various hospitals of Himachal Pradesh government.

He further informed that for boosting the healthcare infrastructure in Himachal Pradesh SJVN is also supporting NGOs working in fight against Covid-19 to the tune of Rs one crore. In all these activities SJVN has contributed an amount of around Rs 7.5 crore in combating the pandemic during last four months.

In addition to this SJVN has also provided ventilators, oxygen concentrators, oximeters and other medical equipment to Hospitals in Bihar, Uttarakhand and other states where SJVN has its presence.

Nand Lal Sharma informed that, employees of SJVN have already contributed one day salary amounting to Rs 45 Lakh to Himachal Pradesh CM Relief Fund/H.P.Covid-19 Solidarity Response Fund to combat the Corona challenge.

Sharma further told that to speed up the process of vaccination against Covid-19, SJVN has tied up with Fortis Hospital for vaccinating its employees, persons working in SJVN through contractors and local people residing in the vicinity of SJVN's Projects/offices.

Sharma further informed that, SJVN has always been in forefront in supporting the society and the government for tackling various issues which affect the nation and fellow countrymen. He further said that SJVN is also liberally extending support for distribution of food and other essential items to the needy. Sharma told that to aid in battle against COVID-19, SJVN has contributed Rs. 25 Crore towards the PM CARES Fund.