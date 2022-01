SJVN earns Rs 34.40 cr as incentive from its hydropower plant units

New Delhi: State-owned SJVN Ltd on Wednesday said it earned Rs 34.40 crore as an incentive from its hydropower plants during April-December 2021.

"The company has earned Rs 34.40 crore as incentive under the deviation settlement mechanism from 1,500-MW (megawatt) Nathpa Jhakri HPS and 412-MW Rampur HPS (hydropower station) in three quarters of FY 2021-22 (April to December 2021)," SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said in a statement.

The deviation settlement mechanism is a frequency-linked regulatory mechanism that ensures the stability of the grid that rewards the power producer for supporting and stabilising the grid, according to the statement.

It added that this incentive earning is in addition to the revenue earned from power generation.

Sharma said SJVN is successfully operating mega hydropower stations and is ensuring the stability of the grid. "Due to the intermittent nature of energy, forecasting and scheduling of power are essential to maintain the stability and safety

of the grid."

A power producer is required to forecast and declare the electricity-generation schedule for each power station.

Sharma stated that with the incentive earning of Rs 34.40 crore in three quarters of the ongoing FY, SJVN has surpassed the incentive earned during the corresponding period of the previous two financial years.

In FY 2019-20, the incentive earned was Rs 12.10 crore; and in FY 2020-21, it was Rs 21.86 crore for this period.

Further, Sharma applauded the flagship power stations, NJHPS and Rampur HPS, for setting benchmarks in single-day, monthly and quarterly power generation.