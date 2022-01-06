SJVN clocks record 1,480 MU power generation in Q3

New Delhi: State-run SJVN's power stations have clocked the highest ever 1,480 MU (million units) of electricity generation in the October-December quarter of 2021-22.

SJVN has surpassed the previous record of 1,343 MU in the corresponding period of FY 2019-20, from all its power stations, Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman and Managing Director, SJVN said in a statement.

Sharma said against total design energy of 8,700 million units for full financial year 2021-22 from its power stations, SJVN in just three quarters of this fiscal has generated 8,321 million units of energy. By consistent maintenance of the machines to deliver the highest level of performance and optimum utilization of the available water, SJVN has been able to consistently exceed the design energy and highest machine availability.

Sharma applauded the efforts of the officials manning operation and maintenance of the power stations, for establishing new benchmarks and carving new milestones in power generation. SJVN started with a single hydro project in the year 1988, and at present, the company has a portfolio of more than 16,000 MW, out of which 2016.5 MW is under operation and the rest is under various stages of development. SJVN has a footprint in nine states of India and in two neighboring countries Nepal and Bhutan. The firm has also diversified in other fields of energy generation and transmission.

Moreover, the company said it has achieved a record 90 per cent capital expenditure target in April-December 2021.

"State-owned SJVN Ltd has achieved a record 90 per cent capital expenditure budget utilisation target set for the financial year 2021-22 a quarter ahead of the year, in December 2021," the company said in a statement.

SJVN Chairman and Managing Director Nand Lal Sharma said that by achieving 90 per cent capex utilisation target of Rs 4,510 crore by December 31, the company has emerged as one of the top performers among central power PSUs.

The capital expenditure is on several ongoing projects of the company in hydro, thermal, wind and solar sectors.

Sharma said, "A capex utilisation of Rs 4,510 crore in nine months of the current fiscal is a big achievement for us. For 2022-23, the capex target for SJVN is set out at Rs 8,000 crore and given the pace at which work on executing several projects is going on, the company is well poised to meet its targets."

Among the central power PSUs, SJVN figures second in capital expenditure budget utilisation, it stated.