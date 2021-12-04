SJVN bags many 'Indian Concrete Institute 2021 Excellence Awards'

SHIMLA: SJVN's corporate office building at Shimla has been selected for the 'Best Built Infrastructure Project award 2021' by the Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla Centre for its ideal and green sustainable design, informed VPS Jaswal, Chairman of the Centre here on Saturday. The award for Guidance for this building construction will be conferred upon Nand Lal Sharma, CMD of the company, Jaswal added. The awards, he said, will be presented on 5 December, 2021.

In the category of 'Best serviceable infrastructure projects', the 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station of SJVN in Himachal Pradesh has been selected, Jaswal told. The hydro power station, he told, is unique as it is being operated in tandem with upstream 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station of the company. SJVN's Director- in -Charge Sushil Kumar Sharma, Director (Electrical), will be honored for this award, said Jaswal. Lifetime achievements award, he told, would be given to DK Sharma, Chairman, Himachal Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission, who is also Member, National Security Advisory Board, Govt. of India; and Vice President of International Commission on Large Dams, Paris. DK Sharma had been selected for the award for his outstanding contribution in building hydro projects in India and neighboring countries like Bhutan, Jaswal said.

In the category of 'Outstanding Concrete Technologists, the award will be presented to SP Bansal , Director (Civil), of SJVN, said VPS Jaswal. In the category of 'Excellence in Technical Education' Dr SP Guleria, Director cum Principal, Jawahar Lal Nehru Government Engineering College, Sundernagar has been selected, he said.

The Indian Concrete Institute, Shimla Centre, representing Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir had instituted these Awards in 2020 to honor the outstanding projects and the people behind their success, Jaswal said.

Indian Concrete Institute is one of the leading professional bodies in India, catering to the professional needs of individuals and organisations involved in Concrete. Being a non-profit Organisation, it is dedicated to the cause of Disseminating Knowledge on

Concrete, to Promote Concrete Technology and Construction and to address the Research Needs of Concrete.