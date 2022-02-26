SJVN bags its 1st 15 mw floating solar project

SHIMLA: Nand Lal Sharma, Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN on Saturday informed that SJVN has bagged a 15 MW grid connected Floating Solar PV Power Project at Nangal, near village Neilla, in District Bilaspur of Himachal Pradesh. SJVN, he told, has bagged the full quoted capacity of 15 MW @ Rs 3.26 a unit on Build Own and Operate basis through e-Reverse Auction held by Solar Energy Corporation of India.

Sharma said " It is a proud moment for SJVN that it has bagged its first Floating Solar Project in Himachal Pradesh. The company is presently focusing on developing Renewable Energy to emerge as a major contributor in realizing Government of India's vision to generate 500 GW Energy from Non-Fossil Sources by 2030."

Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the cost of developing this Floating Solar Project is estimated at Rs 100 crore. The project is expected to generate 32.85 MU of electricity in the first year and the cumulative energy generation over a period of

25 years will be approximately 756 MU.