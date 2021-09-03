SJVN bags Dun & Bradstreet - Award 2021 for best growth

Shimla: SJVN has been conferred with prestigious Dun & Bradstreet - Corporate Award 2021 in the category of Best Growth Performance-Power.

The award was presented in a virtual conference titled India's Top 500 Companies 2021 with Guest of Honour Dr. Bibek Debroy, Chairman, Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM) and Special Guest Dr Krishnamurthy Subramanian, Chief Economic Advisor, Ministry of Finance, Government of India.

The event showcased the performances of front runners among India Corporates.

Nand Lal Sharma Chairman & Managing Director, SJVN has been in the forefront of turning SJVN into a diversified multinational power company with operation and construction of projects in India, Nepal and Bhutan.

Starting out as a purely hydropower company SJVN today has ventured into Thermal Power, Wind and Solar energy generation, and into electricity transmission also.

The event, with the central theme 'Laying the Foundations for an ESG-Ready Corporate India' featured keynote addresses by several eminent dignitaries and the presentation of Corporate Awards 2021.

The event also featured the digital launch of the publication India's Top 500 Companies 2021.