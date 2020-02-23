Six of top-10 cos lose Rs 29,487 cr in m-cap; Bharti Airtel top laggard
New Delhi: Six of the 10 most valued domestic firms suffered a combined erosion of Rs 29,487 crore in market valuation last week, with Bharti Airtel emerging as the biggest loser.
TCS, HDFC, HUL, HDFC Bank and RIL were the other bluechip firms which witnessed a drop in their market capitalisation (m-cap) for the week ended Thursday, while Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Mahindra Bank and ICICI Bank finished with gains.
Bharti Airtel's valuation tumbled Rs 10,692.9 crore to reach Rs 2,97,600.65 crore.
The m-cap of TCS plummeted Rs 10,319.06 crore to Rs 8,09,126.71 crore and that of HDFC dropped by Rs 5,162.75 crore to Rs 4,10,062.89 crore.
The market valuation of Hindustan Unilever Limited (HUL) fell Rs 1,515.37 crore to Rs 4,86,617.28 crore and that of HDFC Bank declined Rs 1,068.34 crore to Rs 6,66,914.4 crore.
The valuation of Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) dropped Rs 729.01 crore to reach Rs 9,41,693.57 crore.
On the other hand, Infosys added Rs 4,471.59 crore to its valuation to stand at Rs 3,39,287.61 crore.
Bajaj Finance's valuation rose by Rs 5,863.46 crore to Rs 2,93,666.38 crore and that of Kotak Mahindra Bank jumped Rs 956.14 crore to Rs 3,22,542.94 crore.
The market valuation of ICICI Bank advanced by Rs 541.78 crore to Rs 3,53,766.96 crore.
In the ranking of top-10 firms, RIL remained at the numero uno position, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HDFC Bank, HUL, HDFC, ICICI Bank, Infosys, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and Bajaj Finance.
During the week, the BSE Sensex fell 86.62 points or 0.21 per cent. Markets were closed on Friday on account of 'Mahashivratri'.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Traffic affected in Khureji Khas due to anti-CAA protest23 Feb 2020 10:01 AM GMT
India Looks Forward To Welcoming POTUS': PM Ahead Of Trump's...23 Feb 2020 10:00 AM GMT
AAP eyeing UP polls after thumping victory in Delhi23 Feb 2020 9:55 AM GMT
Reliance Retail tops list of 50 fastest growing retailers...23 Feb 2020 9:48 AM GMT
Paytm founder reveals road to profitability; may take 2 yrs...23 Feb 2020 9:47 AM GMT