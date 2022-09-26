Sitharaman to meet CEOs of PSBs to review progress of schemes for SCs

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will on Tuesday meet heads of public sector banks and financial institutions to review the progress of various government schemes aimed at the welfare and upliftment of scheduled castes.

Schemes like Stand-Up India, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), and Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and their progress would be discussed during the meeting.

The government has launched various schemes specifically for scheduled castes that includes Stand-Up India Scheme, Credit Enhancement Guarantee Scheme for Scheduled Castes (CEGSSC) and the Venture Capital Fund for Scheduled Castes, an official statement said.

Besides these schemes, it said, the government has emphasised on inclusive growth for all segments of society.

The meeting, to be chaired by the finance minister, would see participation from chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC), Minister of State for Finance, financial services secretary and other senior officials.

Credit given to persons belonging to the SC community by the banks as well as under various loan schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission (NRLM), National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM), Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE), education loan etc will be reviewed in the meeting.

The meeting would also review the measures undertaken for the welfare of SCs in the banks, it said.

The review will focus on reservation, backlog vacancies and action taken to fill up the same and the functioning of welfare and grievances redressal mechanism, including meetings with welfare associations, appointment of Chief Liaison Officers (CLOs), constitution of Grievance Redressal Cell etc, it said.

The meeting comes ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.