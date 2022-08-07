Sitharaman discusses collaboration in science & tech with US NSF chief
New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday met Director of the US National Science Foundation (NSF) Sethuraman Panchanathan and discussed fostering ties in domains such as artificial intelligence, space, agriculture and health.
The two sides discussed areas of collaboration related to science and technology (S&T) which emerged during the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden during the QUAD Summit in Tokyo in May, the Finance Ministry said in a series of
tweets.
"Both sides emphasised to further enhance and strengthen the time-tested, democratic & value-based mutual partnership in specific domains such as artificial intelligence data science quantum computing, space, agriculture and health," the Finance Ministry
added.
Panchanathan indicated that many projects will be launched soon in association with the Department of Science and Technology under six technology innovation hubs.
