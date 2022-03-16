Siphoning of RFL funds: SC dismisses interim bail plea of Shivinder Mohan Singh

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the plea for interim bail of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh who along with others is accused of misappropriating Rs 2,397 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds.

Singh had sought interim bail for a short period on humanitarian grounds for helping his ailing mother to take part in the last rituals of his maternal uncle, who died on March 8 in Haryana.

We are of the opinion that the presence of the accused was not a must..., said a bench of Justices M R Shah and B V Nagrathna while dismissing the plea.

The bench heard the submissions of senior lawyer Gopal Jain, appearing for the jailed accused, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of Delhi Police, and senior advocate R Basant, representing the complainant in the case.

It took note of the seriousness of the crime in which Singh is facing the charges and the pendency of another case of money laundering in which he was accused of paying a bribe to the tune of Rs 200 crore to get bail.

At the outset, the senior lawyer representing Singh said that his mother had suffered a stroke and he be granted bail on humanitarian grounds to be with her mother in the last rites of her brother.

The solicitor general said that Singh is accused of a financial scam to the tune of Rs 2400 crore and he is a flight risk.

The law officer said that as per records, it seemed that Singh's mother suffered a stroke a few years ago and sought dismissal of the interim

bail plea.

Earlier, the apex court had asked the Economic Offence Wing (EOW) of Delhi Police to conclude a probe by December 15, last year in the case of misappropriating Rs 2,397 crore of Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) funds.

The police had said that the investigation was at an advanced stage and sought time by the end of this month to complete the probe.