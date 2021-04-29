Shyam Sundar Co presents 'Subho Akshay-tritiya' offer

Kolkata: 'Akshay-Tritiya', meaning the 'third day of endless wealth', is a very auspicious occasion because it is on this day that many a divine occurrence had happened

It is on this day that Lord Krishna had gifted the 'Akshay-patra', meaning bowl of endless food, to Draupadi during the exile of the Pandavas. And it is on this day that 'Devi Annapurna', the Goddess of food and nourishment, was born, 'Kuber' was acknowledged as the God Of Wealth and Ved Vyas had started reciting the Mahabharata for Lord Ganesha to start writing the epic. Also, it is on this day that the holy river Ganga had descended on Earth. All signifying endlessness.

'Akshay-tritiya' is, therefore, considered to be an auspicious occasion to pray for the retention of all that is of great value to us; and that is why, on this auspicious occasion, people buy gold and diamond jewellery and pray for reflection of all the shine in family fate and fortune.

