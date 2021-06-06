Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers organise Covid vaccination camp

Kolkata: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers organised a special 'Covid Vaccination Camp' on Friday.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was specially organised for members of the greater Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers family of staff members, artisans and jewellery craftsmen.

Aroop Biswas, Minister (Sports & Power) & Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister Of State (Heatlh & Family Welfare) inaugurated the camp and Debasis Kumar (MLA) presented Covid guard kits of sanitisers, masks and liquid handwashes to the camp attendees.

Aroop Biswas & Chandrima Bhattacharya both appreciated this initiative of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and called out for other corporate houses to come forward and take such responsibility amid second Covid wave.