Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers organise Covid vaccination camp
Kolkata: Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers organised a special 'Covid Vaccination Camp' on Friday.
The COVID-19 vaccination campaign was specially organised for members of the greater Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers family of staff members, artisans and jewellery craftsmen.
Aroop Biswas, Minister (Sports & Power) & Chandrima Bhattacharya, Minister Of State (Heatlh & Family Welfare) inaugurated the camp and Debasis Kumar (MLA) presented Covid guard kits of sanitisers, masks and liquid handwashes to the camp attendees.
Aroop Biswas & Chandrima Bhattacharya both appreciated this initiative of Shyam Sundar Co Jewellers and called out for other corporate houses to come forward and take such responsibility amid second Covid wave.
Next Story