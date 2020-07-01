Shrikant Madhav Vaidya takes over as IOC Chairman

New Delhi: Shrikant Madhav Vaidya on Wednesday took over as the chairman of Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC), nation's biggest oil firm. He succeeds Sanjiv Singh, who superannuated on June 30. IOC in a statement said Vaidya will also be the chairman of Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd, a stand-alone refining subsidiary of IOC, and Indian Oiltanking Ltd, a joint venture providing terminalling services. He will also take over as the head of Ratnagiri Refinery & Petrochemicals Ltd and also be a director on the board of Petronet LNG Ltd. Prior to his elevation, Vaidya was the director (refineries) on the IOC board, since October 2019. "A chemical engineer from the National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, Vaidya has over 34 years of extensive experience in refining and petrochemicals operations," the statement said. Mpost

