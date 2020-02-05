Shrachi Group bags Rs 365 cr BHEL order

Kolkata: Kolkata-based Shrachi Group announced that it has received an order worth Rs 365 crore from BHEL. BTL EPC, a division of the Rs 1,000 crore conglomerate, has picked up the mandate to set up a coal, limestone, gypsum handling plant for TSGENCO (Telangana State Power Generation Corporation Limited).

The 5X800 MW Yadradri thermal power station will come up in Telangana's Nalgonda district. This is the largest order bagged by the diversified manufacturing and engineering contracting company till date and consists of conveyor system expanding a total length of 21.77km.

"This BHEL order is yet another feather in BTL EPC's cap. It is also the largest order bagged by our company so far. With this order, BTL EPC is well on track with its plans of venturing into product manufacturing in power and steel sectors. We have four manufacturing facilities, in-house design team and a manpower strength of 850," said Ravi Todi, Managing Director, Shrachi Group.