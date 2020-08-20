Shipping, skill development ministries ink pact for skilling manpower in port, maritime sectors

New Delhi: In a bid to meet the growing workforce demand in the port and maritime sector, the Ministry of Shipping on Thursday entered into a pact with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) for skilling, re-skilling and upskilling of manpower.

The aim behind the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to facilitate the manpower to encash employment opportunities available in India and global maritime sectors.

"To reap the benefit for vast employment opportunities in maritime sector and with a view to certify their skill sets, MoU was signed digitally between Ministry of Shipping and Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship today," the shipping ministry said in a statement.

As per the MoU, the MSDE will cooperate in development of course curriculum, national occupational standards, content, etc for cruise tourism, logistics, fisheries, ship building, ship repair and ship breaking, dredging, offshore supply chain, etc.

It will also leverage its existing infrastructure such as ITIs (Industrial Training Institutes) to train manpower required as per the skill gaps of the coastal districts. MSDE will also help in mobilising private sector/CSR funding for skill development in the port and maritime sector and facilitate port and maritime sector in agreements signed for skill development with international partners.

Mansukh Mandaviya, Minister of State for Shipping (I/C), said the partnership will provide vast employment opportunities and better prospects to the youth of coastal areas.

This MoU would reinforce the commitment of coastal community development under Sagarmala programme of the Ministry of Shipping and will nurture the skilled manpower for the development of ports and maritime sector of India and globally.

"We are dedicated towards building the economic strength of our country by improving the capacities of our ports. We are also committed towards resolving the diverse issues faced by the maritime transport sector. Our promise is to build a skilled workforce to empower our youth, strengthen their stand in a technology-driven future and accelerate the growth of the maritime sector," Mandaviya said.

The partnership will provide better prospects to candidates who are committed in the development of ports and maritime sector, he said and added additionally, this will open opportunities within India and in the international coastal lines for workforce.

The MoU was signed in the presence of MSDE Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey, Mandaviya and MoS, Power and Renewable Energy R K Singh.

Speaking on the occasion, Pandey said: "The vision of making India the skill capital of the world will continue to prosper if we work together and craft strategies to enhance access and innovate in the areas of skilling. Maritime transport is a critical segment that propels the economic development of our country."

This strategic partnership with the Ministry of Shipping is aimed at supporting the workforce by skilling them and building their competencies up to global standards.