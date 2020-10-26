Shimmering bells of Etah to shine globally

New Delhi: The world-famous brass products and Ghungroo (ankle bells) of Etah awakens its tinkling in international market as the artists from all over the world demand the Ghungroo from Etah used on various international stages. These bells narrate the story of the talent and hard work of Indian artists in South Africa, South East Asia and Middle East.

The Yogi Government, committed towards artisan's community has revived Etah's Ghungroo industry, which has been battling oblivion couple of years ago. The Government has included the famous Ghungroo in One District One Product (ODOP) scheme to attract attention towards it.

The State government has succeeded in taking the talent and hard work of the artists of Etah with full vigor on international forums. The demands of Etah's Ghungroo among artists in countries such as Singapore, Malaysia, Cambodia, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, UAE and Iraq, along with South African countries, have given wings to the government's plan.

Jalesar in Etah district is a historic town which is mainly known for production of the finest quality of brass bells or Ghungroo. The raw materials used for making the bells, such as mud, white powder and brass are of premium quality and in abundance in this area. The skilled artisans put in their expertise in designing the product that has demands from across the globe. Through the initiative of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister 'One District, One Product' program, the fading industry of Ghungroo has seen a ray of hope.

Taking this opportunity, the Yogi Government has started supplying these to the global stages through the Government of India. In view of the potential market and demand in the country and the world, the State Government has also stepped up efforts to increase Ghungroo production. According to data from the Department of MSME, Etah's Ghungroo and bell trade has increased by 15 to 20 per cent in the last few months.

Navneet Sehgal, Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), MSME & Export Promotion, Uttar Pradesh said, "We have been working towards reviving the industry and providing a platform to the dying art under ODOP scheme. The government has carved out a plan to promote, preserve and develop the lesser known but exclusive products of each State on a global platform".

The industry is being expanded by training new artists under ODOP. So that the growing demand at home and abroad can be met with efficiency and quality. It is worth noting that in the country, along with Kolkata, Agra, Mathura, Varanasi, Moradabad, Kanpur and Delhi, the Ghungroos of Etah are spreading their spark in southern India too.

"During the Covid and Lockdown period the industry has been affected significantly. No financial backing and an organised platform have been a hindering problem from gaining further momentum. But now supply orders are being received as we have festival coming up and platform to showcase and sell our talent" said Matin Ansari a local artist.

The annual average trade of Ghungroos in India and abroad has crossed 100 crores. At present, more than 10000 people are directly connected to the Ghungroo and bell industry. Under the ODOP scheme, the State government is providing free training and necessary equipment to the artists, along with a loan of Rs 350 crore to grow the industry.