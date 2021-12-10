'Shikshodaya': Unacademy launches an initiative to educate 5 lakh girl students

New Delhi: Unacademy announced its National Mega Flagship Initiative- 'Shikshodaya' on Friday, to mark the celebration of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. Shikshodaya is Unacademy's commitment towards achieving Nation's vision of becoming 'Atma Nirbhar' in our 75th Year of Independence.

With this initiative, Unacademy aims to commit to 'Beti Sang Bulandi ki Ore' that is, to educate and empower five lakh meritorious girl students across the country. This initiative will enable the girls who are dropouts from schools and colleges to be re-integrated into mainstream education by creating opportunities for them.

With Shikshodaya, all five lakh girl students will acquire knowledge & skills which will help them to advocate themselves and their communities, accomplish their goals.

Speaking on the occasion, Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog said, "This mega initiative is expected to transform not only five lakh girl students but also positively impact their families, society and the nation at large. Edtech has the potential to provide innovative, cost-effective methods to transform education and can play a powerful role in achieving universal access to quality education for all children. Unacademy aims to use the power of technology to provide quality education to the remotest part of India. Shikshodaya, a noble initiative by Unacademy will not only help the girls to get jobs but at the same time ensure that it empowers girls who have dropped out of education to earn their own livelihood".

Mohandas Pai, Chairman of Manipal Global Education said, "Educating women will empower them to respond to challenges of life. We are at the crux of a massive digital transformation, with the Internet, digital learning platforms and mobile phones offering tremendous opportunities and giving women the possibility to earn additional income and increase their employment prospects. Women's literacy, participation in the workforce and financial inclusion are crucial components in the economic progress of a country and education is an integral pillar that contributes towards their empowerment."