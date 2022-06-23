Seven companies adopt ONDC protocols: Commerce Ministry

New Delhi: Seven companies, including a buyer-side app and five seller-side apps, have adopted ONDC protocols and built their own ONDC-compatible apps, the Commerce and Industry Ministry said on Thursday.

On April 29, the ministry launched the pilot phase of the open network for digital commerce (ONDC), a UPI-type protocol, in five cities to democratise the fast-growing e-commerce sector, help small retailers and reduce the dominance of online retail giants.

These apps, it said, have been able to successfully complete cascaded transactions across the ONDC network during the pilot phase -- in Bengaluru, New Delhi, Bhopal, Shillong and Coimbatore -- in grocery and food and beverages segments.

"A total of seven companies - one buyer side app, five seller side apps and one logistics service provider app - have adopted ONDC protocols and built their own ONDC compatible apps," the ministry said. The information was provided during the meeting of the ONDC Advisory Council chaired by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to review the progress made in the project.

The meeting also discussed plans for a faster rollout of the platform to a larger number of traders, categories of goods, geographies and companies.