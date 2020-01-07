Set up framework for faster processing of SME loans: Goyal to SIDBI, CGTMSE
New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has directed SIDBI and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises to set up a framework for helping process loans to SME units faster, an official statement said on Tuesday.
The minister has also urged the SME sector manufacturers to produce high-quality goods and follow international standards so that exports from the SME sector may become a part of the global value chain, it said.
"The minister directed SIDBI and the Credit Guarantee Fund Trust for Micro and Small Enterprises (CGTMSE) to set up a framework that will enable them to process loans to SME units faster and also provide insurance cover to the SME exporters," it said.
On the issue of delayed payments, he examined the possibility of big companies making full payment to SMEs against delivery so that working capital of SME units is not blocked.
The minister has assured the sector that the government will give all support and help in the skilling of manpower.
Many issues pertaining to the MSME sector were put up for discussion with the minister by MSMEs through industry chambers including the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).
"The most important issues that were discussed in the meeting included the problem faced by SME units in accessing credit from banks, delay in payments from PSUs and government departments, the issue of GST refund, the dearth of skilled manpower in the SME sector and the issue of differing wages in States across the country," the commerce and industry ministry said.
The MSME sector employs over 100 million people and accounts for 45 per cent of manufacturing output and more than 40 per cent of the country's exports.
