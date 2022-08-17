Sensex up 379 pts, Nifty closes above 17,800 on easing inflation concerns
Mumbai: Benchmark BSE Sensex rose by over 379 points while Nifty closed above the 17,800 level following gains in oil & gas, banking and auto shares on easing inflation concerns. The 30-share BSE benchmark index advanced 379.43 points or 0.64 per cent to settle at 59,842.21, logging its third straight day of gains. During the day, it jumped 460.25 points or 0.77 per cent to 59,923.03.
Extending its gaining streak to a sixth session in a row, the broader NSE Nifty climbed 127.10 points or 0.72 per cent to close at 17,825.25 as 42 of its constituents advanced.
Easing inflation concerns after the wholesale price-based inflation slowed down to a five-month low of 13.93 per cent in July and buying in index majors Reliance Industries and HDFC twins added to the momentum.
From the Sensex pack, Mahindra & Mahindra rose the most by 2.28 per cent. Maruti gained 2.19 per cent, Asian Paints by 2.09 per cent, and Hindustan Unilever by 1.9 per cent. UltraTech, HDFC and HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra and Reliance Industries were among the lead gainers.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Haryana CM Khattar inaugurates IKEA's project in Gurugram16 Aug 2022 7:15 PM GMT
Delhi HC appoints committee to take over affairs of IOA16 Aug 2022 7:11 PM GMT
Super sub Faslu Rahman stars as Mohammedan SC beat FC Goa 3-116 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Boxer Vijender Singh to face off Ghana's Eliasu Sule in Raipur16 Aug 2022 7:10 PM GMT
Govt plans to set up peritoneal dialysis units in remote districts16 Aug 2022 7:06 PM GMT