Sensex tumbles 559 points in early trade; Nifty falls to 16,408 level
Mumbai (PTI): Equity benchmark indices extended their decline for the third day running on Tuesday, with the BSE Sensex tumbling over 559 points in early trade, as foreign funds outflow and elevated crude oil prices continued to play spoilsport ahead of the RBI's policy decision on Wednesday.
The 30-share BSE Sensex was trading 559.46 points lower at 55,115.86. The broader NSE Nifty fell by 161.05 points to 16,408.50.
From the Sensex pack, Titan, Dr Reddy's, HUL, Asian Paints, Nestle, Sun Pharma, Maruti and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the biggest laggards.
In contrast, NTPC and Reliance Industries were the gainers.
Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo and Shanghai were trading in the green, while Hong Kong and Seoul were quoting lower.
Stock markets in the US had ended with gains on Monday.
"Two crucial numbers coming this week are significant - RBI's rate hike tomorrow and inflation rate in the US expected on Friday. The market direction is likely to be influenced more by inflation in the US, which, in turn, will decide how far the Fed will go in raising rates.
"This will be the key determinant of possible 'risk on' or 'risk off' in equity markets globally," said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.
The Sensex declined 93.91 points or 0.17 per cent to end at 55,675.32 on Monday.The Nifty fell 14.75 points or 0.09 per cent to finish at 16,569.55.
Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude jumped 0.69 per cent to USD 120.33 per barrel.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded shares worth a net Rs 2,397.65 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Australian central bank hikes rate for 2nd time in 5 weeks7 Jun 2022 7:05 AM GMT
Sensex tumbles 559 points in early trade; Nifty falls to 16,408 level7 Jun 2022 7:01 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi visits Moosewala's house in Punjab7 Jun 2022 6:56 AM GMT
Mahira Khan's 'Sadqay Tumhare' to launch on Zindagi7 Jun 2022 6:45 AM GMT
Rupee slips 5 paise to 77.71 against US dollar in early trade7 Jun 2022 6:43 AM GMT