Sensex surges 488.10 points amid global rally; Nifty ends near 17,800

Mumbai: Equity indices resumed their climb on Thursday after a day's pause, in tandem with global markets as investors took heart from a dip in energy prices and progress over debt-ceiling negotiations in the US.

A strengthening rupee, which snapped its three-session losing streak against the US dollar, also bolstered sentiment, traders said.

Banks, consumption and auto stocks saw robust buying ahead of RBI's policy decision on Friday. The IT pack also traded in the green on earnings optimism, with TCS scheduled to announce its results on Friday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 488.10 points or 0.82 per cent to finish at 59,677.83. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty spurted 144.35 points or 0.82 per cent to 17,790.35.

Titan was the star performer in the Sensex pack, soaring 10.69 per cent, after the company reported strong demand recovery in the July-September quarter.

M&M, Maruti, IndusInd Bank, Sun Pharma, Asian Paints, HCL, TCS, Tech Mahindra and ICICI Bank were among the other winners, jumping as much as 5.32 per cent.