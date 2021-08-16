Sensex soars to new peak, up 145 pts, Nifty ends above 16,550

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty raced to new peaks on on Monday on account of healthy buying in heavyweights Reliance and HDFC twins as well as IT and pharma shares.

At the closing bell, the BSE Sensex was quoted higher by 145.29 points or 0.26 per cent at a new closing high of 55,582.58. It also hit a record intra-day high of 55,680.75.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 33.95 points or 0.21 per cent to mark a fresh closing high of

16,563.05.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying nearly 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, M&M, Bajaj Finserv and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, Maruti, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid ad UltraTech Cement were among the major laggards.