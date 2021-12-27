Sensex soars 296 points riding on gains in banking, IT stocks

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex rose by nearly 296 points on Monday following gains in IT, financials and pharma stocks amid a largely positive trend in global markets.



After rebounding over 960 points from the day's low during the session, the 30-share index settled 295.93 points or 0.52 per cent higher at 57,420.24. As many as 24 Sensex stocks closed in the green while six declined.

The broad-based Nifty of the National Stock Exchange recovered 82.50 points or 0.49 per cent to close at 17,086.25 with 40 of its constituents advancing.

Tech Mahindra was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising by over 3 per cent. Dr Reddy's rose by 1.95 per cent, PowerGrid by 1.6 per cent, Kotak Bank by 1.56 per cent and Sun Pharma by 1.16 per cent.

Gains in ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, HDFC, M&M, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance helped the Sensex recover from the day's low levels.

On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, Asian Paints, Maruti and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards.

RBL Bank tanked to its 52-week low before closing down by more than 18 per cent at Rs 140.90 on BSE. The RBI on Monday said that RBL Bank is well capitalised and its financial position remains "satisfactory", amid speculations relating to the private sector lender.

The statement came after RBL Bank's MD & CEO Vishawvir Ahuja stepped down and the RBI appointed its chief general manager as an additional director on the bank's board.

Sectorally, BSE healthcare, consumer durables, bankex, finance, realty and IT indices rose up to 1.37 per cent, while metal, FMCG, telecom and energy indices fell up to 0.36 per cent.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices settled up to 0.44 per cent higher.

International oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.01 per cent to $75.78 per barrel.