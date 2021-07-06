Sensex snaps 2-day winning run, ends marginally lower

Mumbai: Market benchmarks closed modestly lower on Tuesday after two days of gains, weighed by profit booking in Reliance Industries, IT and auto stocks amid lack of fresh buying triggers.

A depreciating rupee and lacklustre global cues further weighed on sentiment, traders said.

After a positive opening, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum through the session, but succumbed to a fag-end selloff to end at 52,861.18, down 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent.

On similar lines, the broader NSE Nifty fell 16.10 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.25.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser among the Sensex constituents, shedding 2.30 per cent, followed by TCS, Maruti, Reliance Industries, Sun Pharma, Infosys and M&M.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Kotak Bank and IndusInd Bank were among the gainers, spurting up to 3.22 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, 11 stocks advanced, while 19 closed in the red. Sectorally, BSE auto, IT, teck, energy and industrials tumbled up to 1.85 per cent, while bankex, finance and power led the gainers' list.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index climbed 0.19 per cent, while the smallcap gauge slipped 0.26 per cent.