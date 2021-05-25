Sensex snap 2-day rally to end flat amid profit-booking by investors

Mumbai: The BSE benchmark Sensex took a breather on Tuesday after a two-session rally as investors cashed in gains in index heavyweights HDFC twins and Reliance Industries despite firm global

cues and declining Coronavirus cases.

The 30-share gauge settled 14.37 points or 0.03 per cent lower at 50,637.53. The broader NSE Nifty inched up 10.75 points or 0.07 per cent to 15,208.45.

HDFC Bank was the top laggard among the Sensex constituents, dropping 2.02 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, HDFC and ITC.

On the other hand, Asian Paints topped the gainers' list with a jump of 3.38 per cent.

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, ONGC, TCS, Infosys and Power Grid were among the other major winners.

The market breadth was positive, as 21 stocks advanced while 9 closed in the red in the 30-share pack.

Sector-wise, BSE consumer durables, IT, teck, metal, auto and FMCG were among the gainers, while power, energy, finance and bankex ended in the red.

Broader BSE midcap index fell 0.31 per cent, while the smallcap gauge rose 0.26 per cent.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Seoul and Tokyo ended on a positive note.

Equities in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.50 per cent lower at USD 68.03 per barrel.

The rupee strengthened by 19 paise to end at 72.77 against the US dollar on Tuesday, tracking weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth

Rs 585.36 crore, as per exchange data.