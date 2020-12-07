Sensex rises 347 points; Nifty tops 13,350 for 1st time

Mumbai: Domestic equity indices sprinted to fresh lifetime highs on Monday as investor sentiment got a lift after Pfizer and Serum Institute applied for emergency use authorisation for their COVID-19 vaccines in India.

Robust buying in finance, FMCG and banking counters offset weak global cues and a depreciating rupee.

Rising for the third straight session, the 30-share BSE Sensex soared 347.42 points or 0.77 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 45,426.97, after touching a record intra-day level of 45,458.92.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 97.20 points or 0.73 per cent to an all-time closing high of 13,355.75. It touched its record intra-day peak of 13,366.65 in early trade. The Nifty has now made fresh lifetime highs for five straight sessions.

Hindustan Unilever (HUL) was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 3.09 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, HDFC, ITC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, Sun Pharma, ONGC, Tech Mahindra, L&T and ICICI Bank.

On the other hand, Kotak Bank, Nestle India, Tata Steel, Bajaj Finance and HDFC Bank were among the laggards, dropping up to 1.37 per cent.

BSE telecom, FMCG, healthcare, oil and gas, industrials, teck and capital goods indices climbed up to 2.78 per cent, while consumer durables and realty closed with losses.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rallied up to 1.30 per cent.

Global equities wobbled as fresh US-China tensions and prospects of a no-deal Brexit weighed on market sentiment.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures slipped 1.02 per cent to $48.75 per barrel.

The rupee dropped by 10 paise to end at 73.90 against the US dollar.