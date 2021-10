Sensex reclaims 60k mark, while Nifty ends above 17,895

Mumbai: The Sensex soared past the 60,000-level while the Nifty finished at an all-time high on Friday after the Reserve Bank kept the key interest rates unchanged but maintained its accommodative stance to bolster economic recovery.



Investors' wealth rose by Rs 4,16,413.43 crore in two days, with the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies reaching a lifetime high of Rs 266.36 lakh crore on Friday.

Market heavyweight Reliance Industries led the gains, while IT stocks too saw heavy buying ahead of TCS' results.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 381.23 points or 0.64 per cent to close at 60,059.06, just shy of its lifetime high.

The NSE Nifty rose 104.85 points or 0.59 per cent to its fresh closing peak of 17,895.20.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 3.84 per cent, followed by Infosys, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, TCS, Tata Steel and L&T.

In contrast, HUL, NTPC, Kotak Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Dr Reddy's and Titan were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.16 per cent.

Rate-sensitive banking and realty indices ended in the red, but auto closed with gains.

On a weekly basis, the Sensex rallied 1,293.48 points or 2.20 per cent, and the Nifty soared 363.15 points or 2.07 per cent.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) expectedly kept interest rates unchanged at a record low but signalled the start of tapering pandemic-era stimulus measures on economic recovery taking root.

The six-member Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) kept the key lending rate or the repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent while the reverse repo rate or the borrowing rate was maintained at 3.35 per cent.

It voted 5-1 to retain the accommodative stance, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The GSAP programme to purchase government securities from the market has been stopped for now to ensure that there is no further infusion of liquidity, he said, but stressed that the step is not a reversal of its accommodative policy stance and RBI will be ready to resume bond purchases if needed.

Sectorally, BSE energy, IT, teck, industrials, oil and gas, auto and basic materials indices spurted up to 2.69 per cent, while realty, power, FMCG and utilities closed lower.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed up to 0.83 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 0.83 per cent to $82.63 per barrel.

The rupee tumbled 20 paise to close at 74.99 against the US dollar on Friday, as rising crude oil prices weighed on investor sentiment.