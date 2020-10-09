Sensex reclaims 40k mark; Nifty tops 11,800

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex rallied for the sixth straight day to reclaim the 40,000-mark on Thursday, with IT shares hogging the limelight after robust results from TCS indicated that the worst may be over for the software services industry.

After soaring over 400 points during the day, the 30-share benchmark ended 303.72 points, or 0.76 per cent, higher at 40,182.67.

The Sensex has closed above the crucial 40,000-mark after February 25 this year.

The broader NSE Nifty climbed 95.75 points, or 0.82 per cent, to finish at 11,834.60.

UltraTech Cement topped the Sensex gainers' chart with a jump of 3.24 per cent, followed by TCS, HCL Tech, Infosys, HDFC Bank, Sun Pharma and Tech Mahindra.

India's largest software services firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has reported a 4.9 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,433 crore for the September 2020 quarter, and also announced a share buyback plan of up to Rs 16,000 crore.

On the other hand, ONGC, ITC, Reliance Industries, L&T, PowerGrid and Asian Paints were among the major laggards, shedding up to 2.84 per cent.

RIL came under selling pressure after Amazon.com Inc slapped a legal notice on Future Group over its Rs 24,713 crore asset sale to the Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.62 per cent higher at $42.67 per barrel.

In the forex market, the rupee strengthened by 9 paise to settle at 73.24 against the

US dollar.