Sensex rallies 495 points to cross 46k mark for 1st time

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty zoomed to fresh peaks for yet another session on Wednesday, propelled by unabated foreign fund inflows and positive cues from global markets.

Progress on the COVID-19 vaccine front has bolstered hopes of economic recovery globally as well as in India, traders said.

Maintaining its winning run for the fifth session on the trot, the BSE Sensex crossed the 46,000-mark for first time. After touching a record intra-day high of 46,164.10, the 30-share benchmark ended 494.99 points or 1.09 per cent higher at 46,103.50 .

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 136.15 points or 1.02 per cent to its new record high of 13,529.10, extending its record setting run to the seventh straight day. It touched its lifetime peak of 13,548.90 during the session.

Asian Paints was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.37 per cent, followed by Kotak Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, Infosys, Reliance Industries and ITC.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Maruti, SBI and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards, tumbling up to 1.29 per cent.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remained net buyers in the domestic capital markets, snapping up shares worth Rs 2,909.60 crore on Tuesday, according to provisional exchange data.

BSE bankex, energy, realty, finance, IT, FMCG and teck indices jumped up to 1.47 per cent, while power and basic materials ended lower.

Broader BSE smallcap and midcap indices climbed up to 0.49 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.96 per cent to $49.31 per barrel.

In the forex market, rupee settled 3 paise higher at 73.57 (provisional) against the US dollar.