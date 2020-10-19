Sensex rallies 449 pts; Nifty tops 11,850

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks made a winning start to the week on Monday as banking and financial counters saw robust buying amid largely positive cues from global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 448.62 points or 1.12 per cent higher at 40,431.60. The broader NSE Nifty surged 110.60 points or 0.94 per cent to finish at 11,873.05.

ICICI Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, jumping 5.33 per cent, followed by Axis Bank, Nestle India, SBI, HDFC, IndusInd Bank, ONGC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Bajaj Auto, TCS, M&M, Bharti Airtel and Maruti were among the laggards, shedding up to 2.12 per cent.

In the Sensex pack, 23 constituents logged gains while seven closed in the red.

The domestic market opened on a positive note tracking largely positive cues from global markets, traders said.

During the afternoon session markets held on to opening gains with sustained interest seen in banking, financial, oil and gas, metals and realty stocks.

BSE bankex, finance, oil and gas, metal, realty and FMCG indices rallied as much as 3.35 per cent, while auto, healthcare, telecom, teck and IT indices closed with losses.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed up to 0.58 per cent.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.16 per cent lower at $42.67 per

barrel. In the forex market, the rupee slipped 2 paise to close at 73.37 against the US

dollar.