Sensex opens lower, RIL slips by 2%
Mumbai: Dragged by largest market cap company and index heavyweight Reliance Industries, the Indian markets opened lower on Monday. RIL was trading at Rs 1,561.65 a share, lower by 2.34 per cent.
Despite most sectoral stocks trading in green, the Sensex and Nifty traded in the red.
The BSE Sensex opened at 41,548.26, lower from its previous close of 41,681.54.
At 10.01 a.m., the Sensex was down 10.58 points at 41,670.96. The Nifty was trading lower by 5 points at 12,276.70.
However, global markets continued to be firm on the back of a trade deal between US-China trade deal, partially ending the 18 month long trade war.
Markets have been touching fresh high on record inflow of foreign funds. Foreign Portfolio investors pumped in Rs 1.3 trillion in the Indian markets, highest in 6 years.
