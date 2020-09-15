Sensex, Nifty tick higher

Mumbai: Equity indices found firmer ground on Tuesday as investors poured money into banking and finance counters amid a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE Sensex overcame bouts of volatility to end 287.72 points or 0.74 per cent higher at 39,044.35.

The broader NSE Nifty rose 81.75 points or 0.71 per cent to finish at 11,521.80.

IndusInd Bank topped the gainers' chart on the Sensex, spurting 4.03 per cent, followed by Bharti Airtel, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma, HDFC and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Titan, Maruti, ITC, Asian Paints, M&M, HCL Tech and Bajaj Auto were among the laggards, shedding up to 1.20 per cent.

Mid and small-cap stocks extended their gains as participants wagered on increased inflows into the segment following changes in asset classification norms for multi-cap mutual funds.

Global equities were buoyed by encouraging industrial output data from China, which also propelled yuan to a 16-month high.

In rest of Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul ended with gains, while Tokyo slipped in the red.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a positive note in early deals. Meanwhile, global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.49 per cent higher at $40.20 per barrel. In the forex market, the rupee tumbled 16 paise to close at 73.64 against the US dollar.