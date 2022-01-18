Sensex, Nifty tank around 1% as global equities sink

Mumbai: Benchmark stock indices Sensex and Nifty plunged by around 1 per cent on Tuesday due to sharp losses in auto, metal, and realty stocks amid a global rout in equities triggered by rising US bond yields and a spike in crude oil.

The 30-share index slumped by 554.05 points or 0.90 per cent to end at 60,754.86 with 23 of its constituents ending in the red.

The broader NSE Nifty fell by 195.05 points or 1.07 per cent to 18,113.05. As many 43 Nifty stocks closed with losses while six advanced.

Tracking weak trends, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed companies tumbled Rs 3,78,213.43 crore to Rs 2,76,24,224.28 crore.

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms had reached a lifetime high of Rs 2,80,02,437.71 crore on Monday.

Maruti was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank and L&T.

On the other hand, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Bank Dr Reddy's, Titan and Nestle India were the gainers.

BSE Midcap index fell 2.2 per cent while Smallcap index fell 1.9 per cent. Sectorally, Basic Materials, Telecom, Auto, Realty and Metal indices fell up to 2.76 per cent.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude surged 1.13 per cent to $87.46 per barrel following an attack on an oil facility in the capital of the United Arab Emirates that killed at least three people.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, as they sold shares worth Rs 855.47 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.