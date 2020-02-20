Sensex, Nifty start on a cautious note
Mumbai: Market benchmarks Sensex and Nifty opened on a cautious note on Thursday tracking tepid cues from global markets and foreign fund outflow.
After dropping over 100 points in opening session, the 30-share barometer was trading 64.26 points, or 0.16 per cent, lower at 41,258.74.
Similarly, the NSE Nifty was trading down by 8.90 points, or 0.07 per cent, at 12,117.
HDFC, Kotak Bank, HUL, Nestle India, RIL and NTPC were among the top laggards in the Sensex pack, shedding up to 1.05 per cent.
On the other hand, IndusInd Bank emerged as the biggest gainer, rising up to 3 per cent, followed ONGC, Sun Pharma, SBI, TCS and Axis Bank.
In the previous session, the Sensex settled at 41,323, clocking a gain of 428.62 points or 1.05 per cent, and Nifty shot up 133.40 points or 1.11 per cent to close at 12,125.90.
Meanwhile, on a net basis, foreign institutional investors sold equities worth Rs 190.66 crore, while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 590.12 crore on Wednesday, data available with stock exchanges showed.
According to traders, besides foreign fund outflow, concerns over the economic impact of the coronavirus epidemic in China on world economy kept investors on edge.
Coronavirus death toll climbed to 2,118 with the death of 114 more people. However, new confirmed cases declined to 394, registering the biggest drop since December when the first case was reported in Wuhan city.
Bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo were trading on a positive note, while those in Seoul and Hong Kong slipped in the red.
Brent crude oil futures rose 0.07 per cent to USD 59.16 per barrel.
The rupee depreciated 20 paise to 71.74 against the US dollar in morning session.
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal explains his decision for not...20 Feb 2020 6:08 AM GMT
Not 70 lakh, but one lakh to attend Trump roadshow20 Feb 2020 5:51 AM GMT
Chidambaram slams Centre's move to make crop insurance...20 Feb 2020 5:50 AM GMT
Long association with Bengal: UBI stakeholders fear losing...20 Feb 2020 5:49 AM GMT
Rupee slips 26 paise to 71.80 against US dollar in opening...20 Feb 2020 5:47 AM GMT