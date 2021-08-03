Sensex, Nifty scale new peaks

Mumbai: The Sensex skyrocketed 873 points to a fresh closing peak while the Nifty finished above the 16,000-mark for the first time on Tuesday as economic recovery hopes triggered across-the-board buying.



Investors grew richer by Rs 2.30 lakh crore, with market capitalisation of all BSE-listed reaching a lifetime high of Rs 2,40,04,664.28 crore.

Rising for the second straight session, the 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex ended 872.73 points or 1.65 per cent higher at its fresh closing record of 53,823.36. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rallied 245.60 points or 1.55 per cent to an all-time peak of 16,130.75.

Titan was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.89 per cent, followed by HDFC, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, UltraTech Cement, Bharti Airtel and SBI. Only three index components finished in the red -- Bajaj Auto, Tata Steel and NTPC, shedding up to 0.33 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE telecom, FMCG, auto, bankex, finance and teck indices rose up to 1.70 per cent, while metal closed with losses. Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices advanced up to 0.23 per cent. Asian markets tumbled after China's regulatory crackdown seemed to be heading towards online gaming giants, while European equities were propped up by strong corporate results.

In Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong ended with losses, while Seoul was positive. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading with gains in mid-session deals. Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude advanced 0.47 per cent to USD 73.23 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,539.88 crore, as per exchange data.