Sensex, Nifty rise on gains in IT, FMCG stocks

Mumbai: Stock market barometers Sensex and Nifty ended marginally higher on Monday as rise in wholesale inflation capped early gains despite a positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index settled 32.02 points or 0.05 per cent higher at 60,718.71 with half of its constituents ending in green.

The broad based Nifty edged up 6.70 points or 0.04 per cent to close at 18,109.45.

PowerGrid was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 3 per cent, followed by ITC, Asian Paints, Nestle India and Kotak Bank. TCS rose by 0.83 per cent while Infosys inched up 0.31 per cent. HUL, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma were also among the gainers.

On the other hand, Tata Steel fell the most by 3.24 per cent, followed by M&M which declined 1.19 per cent. Bajaj Auto, Reliance, SBI and Bharti Airtel declined.

Sectorally, BSE healthcare, FMCG, consumer durables and IT indices rose up to 2.09 per cent, while metal, basic materials, telecom and energy indices fell up to 2.35 per cent. Broader midcap rose 0.41 per cent, while smallcap fell 0.19 per cent.

The rupee pared initial gains to settle nearly flat at 74.46 against the US dollar on Monday amid a muted trend in the domestic equity market.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude fell 1.33 per cent to $81.08 per

barrel.