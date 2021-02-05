Sensex, Nifty maintain record run; all eyes on RBI decision

Mumbai: Equity indices defied gravity for the fourth straight session to close at fresh lifetime highs on Thursday as FMCG and banking counters saw robust demand amid encouraging quarterly earnings.

Participants shrugged off weak Asian cues and kept accumulating stocks ahead of RBI's policy decision on Friday, traders said.

After touching an all-time high of 50,687.51 during the day, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 358.54 points or 0.71 per cent at its new closing record of 50,614.29. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty finished 105.70 points or 0.71 per cent higher at its closing peak of 14,895.65. It touched an all-time high of 14,913.70 during the session.

ITC was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring 6.11 per cent, followed by SBI, Bajaj Finance, ONGC, M&M, Kotak Bank, Bajaj Finserv, NTPC and UltraTech Cement.

The laggards included Asian Paints, IndusInd Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra, Titan and Infosys, shedding up to 2.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, the global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.09 per cent higher at $58.74 per barrel. The rupee ended unchanged at 72.96 against the US dollar.