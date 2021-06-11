Sensex, Nifty jump to fresh lifetime highs

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks darted up to fresh lifetime highs on Friday as IT, pharma and energy counters saw brisk buying in tandem with a bullish trend overseas.

After touching a record intra-day peak of 52,641.53, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 174.29 points or 0.33 per cent up at its new closing high of 52,474.76.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 61.60 points or 0.39 per cent to its lifetime peak of 15,799.35.

Dr Reddy's was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, spurting 3.03 per cent, followed by PowerGrid, TCS, Infosys, HCL Tech, Reliance Industries and Tech Mahindra.

On the other hand, L&T, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and ITC were among the laggards, dropping up to 1.07 per cent.

During the week, the Sensex jumped 374.71 points or 0.71 per cent, while the Nifty advanced 129.10 points or 0.82 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE metal, IT, energy, teck, basic materials and healthcare indices

rallied up to 3.21 per cent, while realty, capital goods, bankex, telecom, consumer durables and FMCG nursed losses.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices rose up to 0.40 per cent.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.22 per cent higher at $72.68 per barrel.

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to end at 73.07 against the US dollar amid strengthening of the American currency against key rivals and rising crude oil prices.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers in the capital markets, as they purchased shares worth Rs 1,329.70 crore on Thursday, as per provisional data.