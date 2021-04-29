Sensex, Nifty end slightly higher on Future & Option expiry

Mumbai: The Sensex and Nifty notched up gains for the fourth consecutive session on Thursday as monthly derivatives expired amid a largely positive trend in global equities after the US Fed reiterated its dovish stance.

A strengthening rupee also bolstered investors' sentiment, analysts said.

After touching the 50,000-mark in opening trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex pared some gains before ending at 49,765.94, up 32.10 points or 0.06 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty advanced 30.35 points or 0.20 per cent to 14,894.90.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying 6.60 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Reliance Industries, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, HDFC, HCL Tech, Bajaj Auto, L&T, SBI and M&M were among the major laggards, dropping up to 1.76 per cent.

Sector-wise, BSE metal, basic materials, energy, oil and gas and healthcare indices ended up to 5.23 per cent higher, while auto, telecom, capital goods and consumer durables finished in the red.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap index slipped 0.18 per cent, while the smallcap gauge inched up 0.13 per cent up.

Global markets extended their gains after the US Federal Reserve maintained rates at near zero and continued its bond-buying programme, with Fed Chair Jerome Powell saying it was too early to consider rolling back support measures to boost economic recovery.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended on a positive note, while Seoul was in the red. Bourses in Europe were largely trading with gains in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.36 per cent higher at $67.69 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market as they purchased shares worth Rs 766.02 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.