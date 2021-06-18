Sensex, Nifty end flat; Reliance Industries HDFC twins save the day for benchmark

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex staged a smart recovery to end in the positive terrain after diving over 722 points during the session on Friday, as heavyweights Reliance and HDFC duo saved the day for the benchmark.

After swinging over 985 points during the day, the BSE gauge ended 21.12 points or 0.04 per cent higher at 52,344.45.

On the other hand, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 8.05 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 15,683.35. Intraday, the index touched a high of 15,761.50 and a low of 15,450.90.

In the Sensex pack, 18 shares suffered losses and 12 ended with gains.

ONGC was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 4 per cent, followed by NTPC, PowerGrid, M&M, Nestle India, SBI and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, HUL, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Airtel, Bajaj Finserv and IndusInd Bank were major gainers. Index heavyweights Reliance Industries as well as HDFC Bank and HDFC too logged gains helping the Sensex end in the green.

Sectorally, power, utilities, metal, oil and gas, basic materials and realty indices fell up to 2.77 per cent.

While, BSE telecom, FMCG and consumer durables indices ended with gains.

Broader midcap and smallcap indices dropped up to 0.89 per cent.

During the week, the Sensex declined 130.31 points or 0.24 per cent, while the Nifty fell 116 points or 0.73 per cent.

International oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.73 per cent lower at $72.55 per barrel.