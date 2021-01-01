Sensex, Nifty end flat on last trading day of 2020

Mumbai: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed almost flat on the last trading day of 2020 on Thursday, capping off a tumultuous year with handsome gains of around 15 per cent.

In choppy trade, the 30-share BSE Sensex inched up by 5.11 points 0.01 per cent to its new closing record of 47,751.33.

After opening on a firm footing, the index hit its all-time high of 47,896.97 during the day.

The broader NSE Nifty crossed the 14,000 level for the first time, touching a record intra-day peak of 14,024.85. The 50-issue index pared gains to close at 13,981.75, down by just 0.20 points.

The indices, however, finished the year 2020 with overall gains of around 15 per cent.

The Sensex gained 15.7 per cent while the Nifty jumped 14.9 per cent in the year.

HDFC was the leading gainer among Sensex stocks on Thursday, rising by 1.65 per cent, followed by Sun Pharma, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, Titan and Infosys.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) was the biggest loser, shedding 1.33 per cent. Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel, Kotak Bank and Tech Mahindra were among the other major laggards.

In the broader markets, the BSE midcap and smallcap indices climbed up to 0.36

per cent.

Bourses in Tokyo and South Korea were closed for the New Year's holidays.

Brent crude, the international standard, gained 25 cents to USD 51.34 a barrel.

Rising for the sixth straight session, the rupee appreciated by 24 paise to finish at 73.07 against the US dollar.