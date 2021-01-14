Sensex, Nifty dart up to record highs

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex resumed its record-setting streak on Thursday after a day's pause as gains in index major TCS offset profit-booking in the IT pack following strong results by Infosys and Wipro.

A broad upmove in global equities and a recovering rupee further propped up the bourses, traders said.

Recovering from a shaky start, the 30-share BSE Sensex gained momentum during the day to end at its new lifetime high of 49,584.16, up 91.84 points or 0.19 per cent.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty rose 30.75 points or 0.21 per cent to finish at a record 14,595.60.

TCS topped the Sensex gainer's chart, spurting 2.89 per cent, followed by IndusInd Bank, L&T, ITC, Reliance Industries, HUL and Sun Pharma.

On the other hand, HCL Tech, Axis Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, Infosys and Tech Mahindra were among the laggards, declining up to 2.63 per cent.

Infosys on Wednesday posted a 16.6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,197 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and increased its revenue growth guidance for FY21 to 4.5-5 per cent on the back of large project wins and strong deal pipeline.

Wipro posted an about 21 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,968 crore for the December 2020 quarter, and said the demand environment is improving steadily.

BSE capital goods, oil and gas, energy, healthcare, FMCG and industrials indices rose up to 1.67 per cent, while metal, basic materials, consumer durables, bankex, teck, finance and IT closed with losses.

Broader BSE midcap and smallcap indices jumped up to 0.29 per cent.

The global oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.12 per cent lower at $55.99 per barrel.

The rupee gained for the third straight day and closed 11 paise higher at 73.04 against the US dollar.