Sensex near record levels again as oil cools
Mumbai: Sensex and Nifty gained during the early trade on Friday to surge near record levels.
Brent Crude traded near $65 a barrel on Friday after it shot as much as $71 over the US-Iran tension last week.
At 10.14 a.m., the Sensex was trading at 41,595.29, up 142.94 points or 0.34 per cent. It opened at 41,568.20 from its previous close of 41,452.35.
The broader Nifty advanced 47.45 points to 12,263.35.
Sensex had touched 41,810, its life time high.
On Wednesday, domestic markets ended sharply higher due to a decline in crude oil prices as tensions between US-Iran eased.
US markets ended higher tracking signs of conflict de-escalation between US-Iran.
