Sensex jumps 499 points, nifty crosses 10K mark

Mumbai: Equity indices clawed back lost ground on Wednesday after two sessions of losses as investors accumulated banking, finance and energy stocks amid encouraging macroeconomic data and firm global cues.

After hitting a high of 35,467.23, the 30-share BSE Sensex settled 498.65 points, or 1.43 per cent, higher at 35,414.45.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 127.95 points, or 1.24 per cent, to close at 10,430.05.

Axis Bank was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, soaring 6.58 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, HDFC, Bajaj Finance, ITC, IndusInd Bank, SBI, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries.

On the other hand, NTPC, Nestle India, M&M, L&T and ONGC were among the laggards, skidding up to 2.40 per cent.

On the macroeconomic front, GST revenue collections in June swelled to Rs 90,917 crore, from Rs 62,009 crore in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April, official data showed.

Bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended with gains, while Tokyo and Seoul closed in the red. Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a firm note in early deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude futures rose 2.67 per cent to USD 42.37 per barrel.

On the currency front, the rupee settled 9 paise lower at 75.60 against the US dollar.