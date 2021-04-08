Sensex ends 84.45 points higher, Nifty above 14,800

Mumbai: Equity benchmark Sensex ended 84 points higher after a volatile session on Thursday as concerns over rising Covid infections and restrictions kept investors on the edge.

The 30-share BSE index settled 84.45 points or 0.17 per cent higher at 49,746.21. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 54.75 points or 0.37 per cent to 14,873.80.

UltraTech Cement was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying over 4 per cent, followed by Titan, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, TCS, Bajaj Finserv and L&T. On the other hand, IndusInd Bank, ONGC, Sun Pharma, HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were among the laggards.Financials witnessed profit-booking and dragged the market.